22-year-old biker dies after JCB hits him in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man identified as Bobby died after a JCB hit his bike in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar early Thursday morning, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, a PCR call reported the incident. Initial inquiry revealed that the injured biker had been taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, where he was declared brought dead. The JCB operator had fled the scene.

An eyewitness reported that at 5:50 am, he and a friend were returning from Old Rajinder Nagar when they saw the incident unfold. According to him, Bobby attempted to overtake the JCB from the right side, but the JCB driver suddenly turned right, causing the bike to crash into the divider.

The driver briefly checked on Bobby before fleeing. Upon seeing the victim bleed heavily from the head, he left.

A case of rash driving has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the driver.