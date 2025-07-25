AIIMS now set to roll out smart card payment system across all branches

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is preparing to expand its smart card-based payment system across the country that is currently in use only at its Delhi institute.

The move comes under the Centre’s “One AIIMS, One Card” initiative, aimed at making hospitals cashless and easing the financial transaction process for patients.

Initially launched in February 2024, the AIIMS smart card was developed in collaboration with the State Bank of India to streamline payments for treatment, tests, and other hospital expenses.

The card is linked to the patient’s Unique Health Identification Number (UHID) and ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), allowing digital payments and enabling a unified system of tracking healthcare expenditure.

Officials said, “Preparations are underway to make the system functional at other AIIMS branches as part of a unified national model. Once adopted nationally, the smart card will allow patients to pay for medical services in any AIIMS facility using the same card.”

The card will not only promote cashless payments but also eliminate the need for patients to carry physical cash, which is particularly useful for those travelling from other states for treatment, they added.

“The smart card addresses this issue by allowing patients or their families to deposit money digitally into the card from anywhere in the country, even in emergency situations. The feature could prove useful, especially in rural areas where patients may not have access to banking services or debit cards,” a hospital official said.

The initiative was initially piloted in December 2023, with the card being introduced for use by hospital staff in the cafeteria. It was subsequently rolled out for patients in the maternal and child block and is being gradually extended to all departments at Delhi AIIMS.

While AIIMS Delhi already supports digital payments via debit cards, credit cards, and UPI, the smart card offers a dedicated, hospital-integrated solution. Patients can top up their cards online and maintain a balance that can be used to pay for a wide range of medical services, officials said.