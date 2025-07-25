Delhi records 118 clean air days so far in 2025, cloud seeding trials cleared for September: Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the national capital has recorded 118 days of satisfactory or moderate air quality so far this year, attributing the improvement to the government’s sustained anti-pollution drive.
He said the numbers reflect the government’s long-term strategy and consistent ground-level efforts. He also announced that the Centre has cleared cloud seeding trials, scheduled for September. “If pollution levels worsen later this year, we are prepared to carry out cloud seeding again in November–December,” he said.
The 118 clean air days—those with ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ air quality—achieved in the first six-and-a-half months of 2025 already exceed the 110 such days recorded in 2016. “This achievement is no coincidence. It’s the outcome of coordinated inter-agency action, timely enforcement, and active citizen participation,” Sirsa said. “Field teams are working daily across all wards and zones—not only to reduce pollution but to ensure levels stay low,” he added.
Delhi’s average AQI on July 24 was 91 (satisfactory). Among known pollution hotspots, Punjabi Bagh, Bawana, and Narela recorded the cleanest readings. Officials said July 2025 is on track to become the cleanest July in ten years.
Sirsa also shared key civic data to highlight the intensity of operations: 10,970 tonnes of garbage cleared, 5,653 km of roads swept, and 11,135 challans issued for vehicular pollution in just the past 24 hours. On July 23, bio-mining at the Ghazipur and Okhla landfills removed over 1,268 tonnes of legacy waste.
Meanwhile, city experienced a warm but humid Thursday with light rainfall early in the day and more showers are expected in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 35.9 degrees celsius, one degree above normal, while the minimum settled at 25 degrees celsius, nearly 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average.
Although no rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Safdarjung had received 9.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am. Other parts of the capital, including Lodi Road (11.2 mm), Rajghat (6.5 mm), and Ghaziabad (6.5 mm), also witnessed light precipitation. Humidity levels remained high, peaking at 94%.
Winds over the region blew mostly from the west and southwest at speeds of up to 15–20 kmph, with gusts touching 30 kmph in some areas.
According to the seven-day forecast, the city is likely to see very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning each day till July 30. While skies are expected to remain partly cloudy through July 26, more persistent cloud cover is likely from July 27 onward. A shift to light-to-moderate rainfall is predicted by July 30, with no heatwave warnings currently in place.
Clean air days result of coordinated action: Sirsa
