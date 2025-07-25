Delhi records 118 clean air days so far in 2025, cloud seeding trials cleared for September: Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the national capital has recorded 118 days of satisfactory or moderate air quality so far this year, attributing the improvement to the government’s sustained anti-pollution drive.

He said the numbers reflect the government’s long-term strategy and consistent ground-level efforts. He also announced that the Centre has cleared cloud seeding trials, scheduled for September. “If pollution levels worsen later this year, we are prepared to carry out cloud seeding again in November–December,” he said.

The 118 clean air days—those with ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ air quality—achieved in the first six-and-a-half months of 2025 already exceed the 110 such days recorded in 2016. “This achievement is no coincidence. It’s the outcome of coordinated inter-agency action, timely enforcement, and active citizen participation,” Sirsa said. “Field teams are working daily across all wards and zones—not only to reduce pollution but to ensure levels stay low,” he added.

Delhi’s average AQI on July 24 was 91 (satisfactory). Among known pollution hotspots, Punjabi Bagh, Bawana, and Narela recorded the cleanest readings. Officials said July 2025 is on track to become the cleanest July in ten years.

Sirsa also shared key civic data to highlight the intensity of operations: 10,970 tonnes of garbage cleared, 5,653 km of roads swept, and 11,135 challans issued for vehicular pollution in just the past 24 hours. On July 23, bio-mining at the Ghazipur and Okhla landfills removed over 1,268 tonnes of legacy waste.