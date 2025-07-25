Five minors held for stabbing, robbing factory worker in Delhi’s Inderlok; all school dropouts

NEW DELHI: Five minors, all school dropouts battling drug addiction, were apprehended by Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with a dacoity case in the Inderlok area of north Delhi, officials said. The incident sheds light on the growing involvement of juveniles in serious crimes, with the underlying issues of substance abuse and lack of education contributing to their criminal behaviour.

“The incident took place on July 19, when the victim, Shohrab Alam (23), a factory worker residing in Wazirpur, was on his way home. At around 10 pm, he was allegedly intercepted by a group of five boys, one of whom grabbed him from behind while two others restrained him,” an officer said.

The officer further said that when Alam resisted, one of the juveniles allegedly assaulted him with a knife, injuring his forearm and knee. The group then stole his mobile phone and fled the scene. Alam was taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station, based on his statement.