MCD session adjourned amid uproar; panel polls in August

NEW DELHI: A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned within 10 minutes on Thursday following chaos by AAP councilors.

The mayor, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the leader of the House had moved a proposal to nominate three members to the education committee and three members to the ad-hoc committee on Scheduled Caste Welfare and Reservation Implementation.

However, AAP councillors disrupted the session, raising slogans and creating a ruckus in the House over the reduction in the number of members in the SC Committee from 35 to 21.

AAP councillors demanded that the SC Committee be restored to its original strength to ensure adequate representation of the Dalit community.

Singh announced that elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of special and ad-hoc committees will be held on August 6 and 7. The last date for filing nominations is July 31, the mayor said during a press conference held after the session, adding that all nominations submitted so far have been declared valid.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said that BJP, driven by its hunger for power, had reduced the members in the SC committee just to ensure its own candidate becomes the chairperson. ‘This is a direct attack on the rights of Dalits. Once again, BJP has proven that it is anti-Dalit and will go to the extent of even snatching away constitutional rights for political control,’ he said.