MCD session adjourned amid uproar; panel polls in August

NEW DELHI: A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned within 10 minutes on Thursday following chaos by AAP councilors.
The mayor, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the leader of the House had moved a proposal to nominate three members to the education committee and three members to the ad-hoc committee on Scheduled Caste Welfare and Reservation Implementation.
However, AAP councillors disrupted the session, raising slogans and creating a ruckus in the House over the reduction in the number of members in the SC Committee from 35 to 21.
AAP councillors demanded that the SC Committee be restored to its original strength to ensure adequate representation of the Dalit community.
Singh announced that elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of special and ad-hoc committees will be held on August 6 and 7. The last date for filing nominations is July 31, the mayor said during a press conference held after the session, adding that all nominations submitted so far have been declared valid.
Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said that BJP, driven by its hunger for power, had reduced the members in the SC committee just to ensure its own candidate becomes the chairperson. ‘This is a direct attack on the rights of Dalits. Once again, BJP has proven that it is anti-Dalit and will go to the extent of even snatching away constitutional rights for political control,’ he said.
Accusing the AAP of “deliberate disruption,” the Mayor said that AAP has consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the House, thereby hampering decisions that serve the interests of citizens. He noted that the same proposal regarding the ad-hoc committee was also tabled in the previous House session, where AAP had every opportunity to engage in constructive discussion but chose not to do so.
He further added that AAP is well aware that their political objections are baseless. Therefore, instead of engaging in a debate, they created a ruckus and disrupted the proceedings. “If they genuinely wanted a discussion, they could have presented their views peacefully in the House, but they deliberately chose the path of disruption,” he said. “AAP repeated the same behavior today and deliberately avoided discussion by resorting to chaos.”
He further alleged that the AAP, during its two-and-a-half-year rule in the MCD, intentionally delayed the formation of special and ad-hoc committees to centralise decision-making. In contrast, he said, the BJP believes in decentralised governance and initiated the process to form these committees promptly after assuming control of the civic body.