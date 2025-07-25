‘No sympathy for gangsters’: SC directs Centre, Delhi for trial in fast-track courts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday emphasised that there should be no sympathy for gangsters and urged the Centre and the Delhi government to establish fast-track courts (FTCs) to expedite trials in gangster-related cases.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a bail plea of an alleged gangster, Mahesh Khatri alias Bholi. The SC asked the ASG, S D Sanjay, what he was doing, after it being informed that there were 288 trials pending in the national capital.

“Broad daylight murder on the street and person goes scot-free due to lack of evidence. The Rule of law is absolutely impaired in the eyes of the common man... There should not be misplaced sympathy with gangsters. Society needs to get rid of them. What is happening in NCR, Haryana,?” the top court said.

Highlighting pending trials in gangster-related cases, the SC called on the Centre and Delhi government to consider establishment of FTCs.

Stressing on the need of witness-protection in such cases, it asked ASG, Sanjay to take steps in this regard. There was a rising threat to rule of law due to criminal incidents, it added.

The apex court also in a far sighted remark added that if the proposed decision is taken by the governments in establishing FTCs, then all pending trials can be brought to an end.