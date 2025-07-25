When anxiety feels like rotting fruit and crawling centipedes: Inside Khushi Khandelwal’s solo debut

Self as subject

Khandelwal, who is from Bareilly, describes her process as instinctive. “I don’t sit and plan. I grab a pencil and let things come out.” That rawness runs through the exhibition, where drawing becomes a form of emotional dissection.

Among the most affecting works in the show are two large self-portraits. “I wanted to show myself as a subject. For me, it’s important to be seen as the subject,” she says. In ‘Metamorphosis’, she paints herself from behind, spine torn open, veins and blood spilling out like wings. Her head turns slightly to the side, a hand resting on her shoulder. It’s a quiet photo. But in ‘Witness’, she faces the viewer head-on; her gaze is almost confrontational. One hand tears open her chest as centipedes crawl out. It is loud and angry — scratch marks claw across the canvas like open wounds. “I did not want to be seen as passive, because I’m not,” she says. “So, here I’m both the subject and the surgeon. If I’m opened up, I’m the one holding the scalpel.”

She’s not afraid to show herself — broken, bleeding, exposed — because she’s the one choosing to open up. Two phrases stand out: ‘I won’t be stitched up by someone else’ and ‘I hold the scalpel. I make every incision’. “If I’m ruined, it will be by my own hand,” she says. “Nobody else gets to tell my story. Nobody else gets to fix me. That’s mine to do.”