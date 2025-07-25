When anxiety feels like rotting fruit and crawling centipedes: Inside Khushi Khandelwal’s solo debut

Fingers, scratched, bloodied, severed. Hands tugging at intestines. Ribs pried open. A pair of forceps hovering just above your eyeball—close enough to make you flinch. These graphic images evoke terror and claustrophobia; they make you uncomfortable—and these are on the canvases of Khushi Khandelwal, a fine arts student of Singapore’s Lasalle College of the Arts.
In her debut solo show, ‘What’s Under My Skin’, recently concluded in Delhi, she slices into her own body — literally and metaphorically — searching for the root of her anxiety and paranoia. “When we talk about mental health, it’s not visible. It’s under the skin,” she says. “I have a tendency to be paranoid and that made me realise this needed to be talked about. It happens to so many people.”
Parasites within her
In her ‘Autopsy’ series, Khandelwal dissects herself organ by organ. As the series progresses, the imagery turns increasingly graphic, and thought-provoking. “Anxiety is not easy to get rid of or pinpoint. When it becomes something you can’t shake off, that’s when it starts to feel like a parasite, growing inside you,” says Khandelwal. In her paintings they morph into unsettling forms — as centipedes, weeds, and sometimes even a four-fingered yellow palm.
In ‘Chest’, arteries fan out like tangled vines. She also paints a centipede writhing on the chest cavity. “It’s stuck to the bones, slowly moving underneath, like something you can’t escape.” In ‘Ribs’, the parasitic yellow hand tugs at bones. In another, centipedes and blue weeds twist through the chest, choking it. In ‘Guts’, the hand tugs at intestines, while the words “steadily pull at my guts till I throw up” scrawl across the side, evoking the nauseating feel of anxiety.
From afar, the ‘Autopsy’ series may look clinical — but up close, they betray an emotional grotesqueness. “There was no medical interest. I wanted to explore the horror and gore of it,” says Khandelwal, a fan of slow-burn psychological thrillers like Silence of the Lambs (1991) and visceral body horror like The Substance (2024).
While the ‘Autopsy’ series screams, her ‘Orange’ series are visuals of rot. Here, Khandelwal paints oranges in varying stages of decay—molded and bruised. Because anxiety isn’t always a loud rupture. Sometimes, it’s slow deterioration. “Rotting and mold begin inside the fruit, it takes a while to show on the surface. That felt similar to how people often sense something shifting within them long before it’s visible,” she says.
Self as subject
Khandelwal, who is from Bareilly, describes her process as instinctive. “I don’t sit and plan. I grab a pencil and let things come out.” That rawness runs through the exhibition, where drawing becomes a form of emotional dissection.
Among the most affecting works in the show are two large self-portraits. “I wanted to show myself as a subject. For me, it’s important to be seen as the subject,” she says. In ‘Metamorphosis’, she paints herself from behind, spine torn open, veins and blood spilling out like wings. Her head turns slightly to the side, a hand resting on her shoulder. It’s a quiet photo. But in ‘Witness’, she faces the viewer head-on; her gaze is almost confrontational. One hand tears open her chest as centipedes crawl out. It is loud and angry — scratch marks claw across the canvas like open wounds. “I did not want to be seen as passive, because I’m not,” she says. “So, here I’m both the subject and the surgeon. If I’m opened up, I’m the one holding the scalpel.”
She’s not afraid to show herself — broken, bleeding, exposed — because she’s the one choosing to open up. Two phrases stand out: ‘I won’t be stitched up by someone else’ and ‘I hold the scalpel. I make every incision’. “If I’m ruined, it will be by my own hand,” she says. “Nobody else gets to tell my story. Nobody else gets to fix me. That’s mine to do.”
Discomfort speaks
With her solo show, Khandelwal wanted to start a conversation, to make people think more honestly about mental health. “Why can’t it be shown as something uncomfortable? Why can’t it be a little disturbing?” she asks. “I want people to feel uncomfortable. Because sometimes when you are uncomfortable, you think more.” What she didn’t expect was the overwhelming response. “Many told me they saw themselves in my works.” The emotional weight of those reactions surprised her. “It puts a lot of responsibility on you — knowing your work, your words, can affect people that deeply.”