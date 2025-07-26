14 Delhi govt school students selected for vocational training in Germany under APAL Project

NEW DELHI: Fourteen students from government schools have been selected to pursue vocational education and training in Germany under the APAL Project 2025, an international initiative led by the Federal Employment Agency (BA) of Germany.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood felicitated the selected students during a special ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. The CM called their success a reflection of the government’s continued efforts to provide equal educational opportunities, especially to those from economically weaker backgrounds.

The APAL Project (Ausbildung Programme for Auszubildende in Deutschland) is a flagship programme launched by Germany’s Federal Employment Agency.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Sood said, “These 14 students are expected to secure placements in relevant fields after their training in Germany.”