AAP demands probe against ex-BJP North Delhi mayor

NEW DELHI: Alleging that former BJP Mayor Jai Prakash illegally constructed a building on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded an immediate, high-level probe and strict action against Jai Prakash to prevent further political misuse of power.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MCD Ankush Narang claimed that even after receiving a challan from the police and a notice from DUSIB, Jai Prakash did not stop the illegal construction. He alleged that Jai Prakash abused his power to transfer DUSIB property in his son’s name.

Addressing a press conference, Narang stated, “No individual can purchase government land, so Jai Prakash falsely showed that he had purchased it from the individuals who held the property on license. The Lokayukta’s report has levelled serious allegations against him. This a clear case of abuse of power to acquire a property illegally.”