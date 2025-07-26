CM chairs meet on month-long cleanliness drive, asks officials to prepare action plan

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a review meeting on the upcoming citywide cleanliness drive and directed officials to prepare a concrete action plan to ensure its effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and the officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and all other concerned departments.

The campaign titled “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive” will be held from August 1 to 31. Gupta urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative, which will involve all government departments as well as Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, schools, and other institutions.

A dedicated online portal will also be launched for public engagement, allowing residents to upload “before and after” photos of cleaned sites.

During the meeting, Gupta emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between departments, with participation from key agencies like the Municipal Corporation (MCD), PWD, NDMC, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The cleanliness campaign will also target slum areas, unauthorised colonies and informal settlements to ensure waste collection is significantly higher than usual.

The chief minister highlighted that the drive would include special programs every Saturday and Sunday throughout August, aiming to cover government offices, hospitals, markets, bus terminals, and industrial zones.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and municipal councillors will also be actively involved in the initiative. Appealing to the people of Delhi, CM Gupta said that by participating, they would not only help free the city from garbage but also reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that a nation can only become truly clean when every citizen accepts personal responsibility. She emphasised that cleanliness is not merely a government initiative but a civic duty.