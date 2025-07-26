Teachers’ front announces panel ahead of September DUTA elections

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reclaim DUTA’s legacy of resistance and restore teachers’ collective voice, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Thursday announced its panel for the upcoming Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections, slated for September 4. Former DUTA president Rajib Ray has been fielded as the presidential candidate, leading a team that seeks to challenge what it calls the “pro-government silence” of the current leadership.

Meanwhile, the team for the DUTA Executive Committee includes Biswajit Mohanty, Dinesh Kataria, V.S. Dixit and Yasha Yadav.

“The DTF is making an effort to bring together all teachers’ organisations and activists who are concerned about the unwillingness of the pro-government NDTF leadership of the DUTA to confront the devastating changes in educational structures, content, and teachers’ service and working conditions. A united front with Rajib Ray as the candidate is the need of the hour,” said Abha Dev Habib, General Secretary, DTF.

“Teachers in Delhi University are currently threatened by the policy directions of the NEP and its rollout through various regulations, guidelines, and SOPs. DUTA’s historic strength lay in its ability to unite teachers for collective struggles at the university and all-India levels through informed critiques of policies that compromise educational quality, public character, and teachers’ service and working conditions, often gaining public support to compel government policy reversals,” she added.