Worker killed as factory roof collapses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A factory worker died while another sustained injuries after the roof of a small manufacturing unit collapsed in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 6 pm at the factory that manufactures iron stands.

According to police, the roof of the structure caved in suddenly, injuring two workers, Tajim and Akram, both aged 25.

They were rushed to the hospital.