Free hand to forces under Modi government: Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP national president and Union minister J P Nadda on Saturday claimed the Armed Forces have been given a free hand under the Narendra Modi government to retaliate strongly against unprovoked firing from across the border.

“If bullets are fired from other side (across the border), the Modi government has given free hand to Armed Forces to rain the ‘gola’ (shells) on the other side,” he asserted, highlighting how the current government has empowered the military and security forces to respond decisively.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the BJP’s central office, Nadda asserted that India’s defence policy has also undergone a sea change under PM Modi.

Unlike earlier times, when the armed forces had to await orders from Delhi to respond to cross-border firing, they now have the autonomy to act swiftly, he said, highlighting the Centre’s resolve against those who provoke national integrity through terrorism.

He further asserted that “giving a strong and befitting” response to external attacks has become the new standard practice for the Indian Armed Forces. Citing Operation Sindoor, he emphasised that India has now adopted a “new normal” in its approach to Pakistan-linked terrorism, taking the fight directly to enemy territory.

“If anyone attacks us, he will be given a befitting reply, this is India’s new normal,” Nadda said, adding, India is now fully prepared to respond effectively to threats from across all domains – land, water, and air.

Describing what he called ‘New India’s’ assertive stance on defence, he declared that if anyone dares to provoke India, the country will no longer hold back. “Instead, India will deliver such a powerful retaliation that those responsible will regret their audacity”, he said.

He also said Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, and every act of terrorism will be avenged, including those who support it. “This is done and happens when a nation is led by the right leader,” the Union minister said.