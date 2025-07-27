Plan afoot to rename Delhi government schools after martyrs: Education minister Sood

NEW DELHI: In a move to honour fallen soldiers and foster patriotism among students, the Delhi government is considering renaming government schools after local martyrs, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Delhi University’s Shivaji College, Sood said the proposal aims to connect future generations with stories of courage and sacrifice from their own communities. “Several young soldiers who laid down their lives in Kargil were from Delhi and alumni of this college,” he said, naming Captain Sumit Roy, Captain Hanif-ud-Din, and Captain Anuj Nayyar. “Naming schools after martyrs will serve as a daily reminder of what national duty truly means.”

The event, held to mark 25 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War, was attended by students, faculty members, and family members of the martyrs, including Swapna Roy, mother of Captain Sumit Roy.

Sood added that the initiative is part of a wider effort to embed national pride and civic values in public education. “Sacrifice for the nation should not just be limited to textbooks,” he said. “It should be reflected in the institutions where our children learn.”

He added that students studying in schools named after local heroes would develop a stronger personal connection to the idea of national service. “We want children to know these were people from our own neighbourhood who gave everything so that we could live freely,” he said.

Sood also highlighted the National War Memorial as a step towards creating a culture of honouring soldiers. “Every evening, a martyr’s family is honoured at the memorial. That culture must be mirrored in our schools as well,” he added.

Sood also said that the bravery of our martyrs must be integrated into how we educate our children. Through this initiative, remembrance becomes a part of learning.