Three killed in separate incidents across capital, five arrested in one case

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed in separate incidents across the city on Saturday. A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death with a screwdriver, allegedly over a monetary dispute, in east Delhi’s Seemapuri area, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that the complainant, Muzaffar (23), stated that Nafiz had been beaten and stabbed with a screwdriver on the left side of the abdomen.

The deceased, a resident of New Seemapuri, used to run a temporary shop, and the accused neighbours had an altercation regarding the exchange of money at the shop.

All five people belonging to the same family and are in police custody. They have been identified as Sohal (20), Sekh Islam (27), Nadem (43), Salma Begum (55), and Mamuni (32). Reportedly, Islam stabbed the victim.

In another case, a 30-year-old man was found dead with stab injuries in Delhi’s Outer North area. The deceased was later identified as Mohit, a resident of Nangal Thakran in Delhi.

Further, in southeast Delhi, a 20-year-old man was found dead with an injury on his head near the Badarpur bus stop on Mathura Road.

According to the police, they were patrolling on Mathura Road and saw the victim lying on the road near Badarpur bus stand with visible bleeding from the back of his head.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim was identified as Makbul Akram, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana, and a native of West Champaran in Bihar.

No arrests have been made so far in the case.