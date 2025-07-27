Worker dies after factory roof collapses in Delhi’s New Usmanpur, one hurt

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old worker was killed, and his colleague was injured after a portion of a factory’s roof collapsed on Saturday morning in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, said police.

The victims were identified as Tajim (25) and Akram (25). The incident was reported on Friday at around 6 pm at the factory that manufactures iron stands. The injured workers were admitted to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines for treatment, a police officer said.

A case has been registered at New Usmanpur police under Sections 290 (negligent conduct), 125a (endangering human life), 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS. Additionally, Section 106 (causing death by negligence) has been added.

During the course of treatment, Akram, a resident of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries. The police stated that an investigation is underway to determine liability and whether safety norms were violated during the construction and maintenance of the structure.