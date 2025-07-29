2 held for beating man to death over stolen vehicle

NEW DELHI: Two auto-rickshaw drivers identified as Sushil Kumar (22) and Amit (19), accused of thrashing the man and leaving him unconscious, were arrested weeks later this Thursday. The stolen autorickshaw was also recovered, police said.

The incident occurred in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area. The auto-rickshaw was reportedly stolen on May 30, and the owner had circulated its details among fellow drivers. On June 1, another driver, Manjeet Chawla, identified the stolen vehicle being driven by Raj Kumar in Sarojini Nagar. Chawla, along with others, took Kumar to Mazdoor Camp, where they allegedly assaulted him before leaving him there.

Initially, four people were arrested—Manjeet, Abhishek, Anil and Aman. They told police that Sushil and Amit were also involved, but the two had gone into hiding. A police team traced and arrested Sushil and Amit on July 24.