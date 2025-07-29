After yrs in limbo, panel on mental health to be set up

NEW DELHI: The city government has begun setting up a panel for the Delhi Mental Health Authority months after an order from the Delhi High Court.
The government has advertised the appointment of 11 non-official members who will constitute the body. The advertised roles include one psychiatrist, one clinical psychologist, one psychiatric social worker, one mental health professional and one mental health nurse, positions deemed crucial to the formation of the authority functional under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.
“Once the authority is constituted, it would constitute review boards for cases and formation of guidelines,” a health official said.
The authority is tasked with regulating mental health services in the national capital, monitoring treatment centres, registering establishments, and protecting the rights of persons with mental illness.
Despite a law passed in 2017, the capital government did not form the concerned authority to frame clinical and welfare guidelines for mental health patients. Delhi’s State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) remained largely non-functional for years due to appointment delays, drawing repeated judicial attention. The Delhi High Court in December last year ordered the govenment to expedite formation of the SMHA.
The Mental Healthcare Act mandates establishment of an SMHA in each state within nine months from the date the legislation received President’s assent, i.e. 2018.
In 2023, L-G VK Saxena had approved the Delhi health department’s file on constituting the SMHA. However, he criticised then AAP government for delaying the move by more than five years.
Notably, the Union health ministry had reminded Delhi government to expedite formation of SMHA in August 2022.
SMHAs holds a key role in registration, supervision, and development of quality services as well as norms for mental health institutions in states.