After yrs in limbo, panel on mental health to be set up

NEW DELHI: The city government has begun setting up a panel for the Delhi Mental Health Authority months after an order from the Delhi High Court.

The government has advertised the appointment of 11 non-official members who will constitute the body. The advertised roles include one psychiatrist, one clinical psychologist, one psychiatric social worker, one mental health professional and one mental health nurse, positions deemed crucial to the formation of the authority functional under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

“Once the authority is constituted, it would constitute review boards for cases and formation of guidelines,” a health official said.

The authority is tasked with regulating mental health services in the national capital, monitoring treatment centres, registering establishments, and protecting the rights of persons with mental illness.