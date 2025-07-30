25-year-old robbed, stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur area; three held

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a hotel employee, were arrested for killing a 25-year-old man when he resisted their attempt to rob his mobile phone in the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi.

After information was received regarding an unconscious man found bleeding from the back of his head near Badarpur bus stand on Monday, the victim was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The deceased, identified as Makbul Akaram, has a stab wound on the left side of the chest. His mobile phone was found missing.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had attempted the robbery on a defunct scooter, doing a recce of the victim. The scooter was later seen heading towards Ismailpur Border, Faridabad.

The main accused was later identified as Mohsin, an employee at a hotel in Basantpur, Haryana from where he was nabbed. The co-accused, Deepak and Himanshu, were arrested from Molarband Village, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Aishwarya Singh said.

The accused had allegedly developed a friendship with the co-accused, both drug addicts and frequent visitors. They had been staying together, consuming drugs, and planning to commit a robbery.

The accused allegedly approached the victim near Badarpur bus terminal, snatched his phone, and stabbed him twice. The trio then fled the scene. Himanshu was previously involved in six other cases, Singh added.