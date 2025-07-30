Delhi HC grants bail to foreigners for trying to flee detention centre

NEW DELHI: Granting bail to two foreign nationals accused of attempting to escape from a detention centre and assaulting officials, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday called for an appropriate inquiry by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), raising concerns over the handling of the case and the unavailability of CCTV footage.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, while hearing the bail plea, noted the “surprising” fact that CCTV footage from Seva Sadan detention centre in Lampur — where the incident allegedly occurred — was not made available to investigators. The judge raised the possibility that the entire episode may have been fabricated to aid the detainees in avoiding deportation, and asked the prosecution to provide clarity to rule out such a scenario.

The incident, which took place on February 23, 2024, involved nine foreign nationals who allegedly tried to flee the detention centre. According to the FIR, one of the detainees allegedly twisted an official’s hand, causing injuries to others during the scuffle.