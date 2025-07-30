Delhi rains: Downpour cripples capital once again

NEW DELHI: Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to waterlogged streets and bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday morning, as an intense spell of rain once again crippled city’s movement.

The IMD issued an orange alert following the continuous rain in the first half of the day. The AAP and Congress came forward to slam the BJP government in Delhi over waterlogging in the city on Tuesday, sarcastically calling it a “marvel” of the four-engine model.

From the Zakhira underpass to Connaught Place, from Safdarjung Hospital to LNJP Hospital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders shared videos of waterlogged locations.

Sharing a clip of severely waterlogged roads of Connaught Place, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal took to ‘X’ and wrote, “When this is the condition of Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, it’s not hard to imagine the state of the rest of Delhi. Just 10 minutes of rain and the roads have turned into ponds. In 5 months, where has the BJP brought Delhi to? Is this the speed of the ‘four-engine’ government?”

Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, tore down BJP for turning waterlogging into a daily affair under its misgovernance.

Bharadwaj posted videos from across Delhi—Connaught Place, the Tibetan Market on Janpath Road just 200m from BJP minister Parvesh Verma’s residence, and even RML Hospital. Sharing visuals of stagnant water in RML’s gallery, he wrote, “The Centre has ruled it (RML) for 11 years What excuse will they give now?”

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president, Devender Yadav, alleged that the BJP government’s lack of preparations to tackle the monsoon chaos was once again exposed when showers on Tuesday created heavy traffic snarls and waterlogging everywhere.Yadav also claimed that Delhi Congress has been warning the Rekha Gupta government even before the onset of monsoon that the desilting of stormwater drains and sewers should be completed quickly.

Delhi went under water in key areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naryana, Patel Nagar, Kamla Nagar Market, Ambedkar Stadium, Pragati Maidan, GTK Depot, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, among many other areas, he added.