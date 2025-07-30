Delhi to adopt UP public grievance redressal model

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to replicate Uttar Pradesh’s fully digital public grievance redressal and monitoring model by adopting the latter’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and CM Dashboard in its governance framework.

The government has formally sought support from UP administration for implementing these systems, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision follows a comprehensive presentation made by the UP government in Delhi a few months ago, which was attended by senior officials of the Delhi administration. The move aims to ensure prompt grievance redressal and real-time tracking of development projects in the national capital, officials said.

Subsequently, in May, a team of technical experts and officials from Delhi visited the Informatics Centre in Lucknow for a hands-on experience and demonstration of the platforms, where an in-depth assessment of both the administrative and technical aspects of the systems was provided to them.

The team recognised the model as technically sound, citizen-centric, and highly effective. Shortly after this visit, the Delhi government formally requested support from the UP government to implement the model in Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh IGRS stands out with its end-to-end digital lifecycle for grievance management, enabling citizens to file complaints, track status, and receive updates via SMS and IVRS without the need to visit multiple offices.

Efficiency in UP model appreciated

Earlier, government had also studied the grievance redressal model of Andhra and engaged with private technology providers to strengthen its own platforms. But, Delhi officials appreciated the efficient approach adopted in UP. The system’s district ranking mechanism, to monitor public grievance redressal performance, was noted as a best practice for accountability and performance tracking.