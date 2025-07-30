Er Rashid’s House presence plea sent to different bench

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would transfer the petition filed by jailed MP Abdul Rashid (Engineer Rashid) — seeking waiver of travel expenses to attend the ongoing Parliament monsoon session—to a bench that had earlier dealt with a similar plea during the budget session.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Mini Pushkarna observed that it would be inappropriate for them to hear the matter when another bench had already taken a view on the same issue. “Once a division bench has applied its mind and taken a decision, we will follow,” the court remarked, suggesting that Rashid’s counsel should instead pursue the earlier modification application for future sessions as well.

On March 28, a bench of Justices CD Singh (since repatriated to the Allahabad High Court) and Anup Jairam Bhambhani had directed Rashid to deposit around Rs 4 lakh as travel costs with jail authorities in order to attend the budget session.