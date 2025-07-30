NEP goal: DU invites applications for CES scheme, session to begin in August

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Tuesday announced the opening of admissions for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the academic session July–December 2025.

The scheme, aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, offers a unique opportunity for lifelong learners to study alongside regular students in semester I, III, and V courses offered by various departments and colleges of the university.

The CES initiative is designed to support individuals of any age in enhancing their academic knowledge. It especially aims to serve those who may have missed earlier educational opportunities and provides a platform for skill upgrading using the latest technology and innovation.

Under the scheme, individuals meeting the eligibility and course-specific prerequisites can apply. Admissions are subject to the availability of seats, which will be treated as supernumerary, ensuring they do not displace regular students.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of papers listed in the CES e-brochure, available on the University of Delhi’s admission portal (www.admission.uod.du.ac.in) and the website of the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL). The registration window for CES is open from July 24 to July 29, with admissions beginning July 29. The academic session will commence on August 1.