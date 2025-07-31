Jailed JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam set to contest Bihar elections

NEW DELHI: Sharjeel Imam, a scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a key figure in the anti-CAA protests, is set to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate. Imam, who has been jailed since January 2020, is expected to run from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district, according to his lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim.
The seat is currently held by Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi, who was elected in 2020 on an AIMIM ticket but later joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A native of Kako village in Jehanabad, Bihar, the 35-year-old Imam gained national prominence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in early 2020. He was arrested on January 28, 2020, under sedition charges and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly making inflammatory speeches that called for a road blockade.
Clashes had erupted East Delhi in February 2020 between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. The violence left 53 dead and hundreds injured. Although Imam has been granted bail in six out of seven cases filed against him across different states, he remains imprisoned in a Delhi violence conspiracy case under UAPA. His bail plea has been pending for nearly three years. The United Nations has expressed concern over his prolonged detention, calling it an attempt to stifle dissent.
In a letter from jail, Imam expressed his disappointment, stating, “What I did not expect was to be accused of terrorism—especially for riots that happened a month after my arrest.” He also voiced his emotional distress about being separated from his elderly mother.
Imam’s campaign is already gaining momentum, with growing support on social media. Messages hail him as a symbol of resistance, with one post reading, “Sharjeel Imam is not just a leader, he is a movement.” Bihar’s assembly elections are expected to take place in October or November, this year.