Man kills minor son after wife leaves him

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father in outer north Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday, in what police suspect was an act of revenge against his estranged wife.

The accused, identified as Narender, is absconding, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, they received information about the recovery of a child’s body with visible injury marks on the neck from Narela. The victim had returned home from school when the incident took place.

Komal, the boy’s mother and a resident of Om Vihar Colony, Narela, told police that she had separated from her husband due to his alcohol and drug addiction. She had been living separately with her two children after frequent domestic disputes, a senior police officer said. On Tuesday, when her younger son failed to return from school, Komal received a call from Narender, who informed her that he had killed the child, police added.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS at the Narela police station. “The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to apprehend the accused,” said police.

In a separate incident in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, five individuals, including two juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in Chandu Nagar’s Bihari Mohalla on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The victim, Sameer, was attacked after a brief altercation with a group. His friend Mohd Farhan lodged the complaint. Police said further probe is on.