Hundreds lose homes as bulldozers raze Delhi's Madrasi Camp slum, AAP slams BJP govt

NEW DELHI: A political storm erupted in the capital on Sunday after bulldozers razed large parts of the Madrasi Camp slum cluster near Barapullah in South Delhi, displacing hundreds of working-class families.

The demolition, carried out following a Delhi High Court order, has drawn sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi administration of betrayal and insensitivity.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, took to social media platform X to condemn the move.

"Before the elections, BJP leaders came to stay in Madrasi Camp. They got the people to fill out the 'Jahan jhuggi, wahin makaan' forms. As soon as the BJP government came, they bulldozed these slums. Only a handful of people were given houses, that too in Narela. Most of the people have come on the streets. This is the truth of BJP," she posted.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the timing of the demolition.

"Yesterday the Chief Minister of Delhi said that no slum will be demolished. Today itself the Barpulla Madrasi Camp was destroyed by bulldozers. Thousands of people were deprived of their homes. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin must expose how BJP treats people of Tamil Nadu in the national capital," he wrote on X.