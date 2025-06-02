100 days of Rekha Gupta govt: Delhi still grapples with 'crime capital' tag

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government has celebrated its 100 days in office. A day before, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of failures and unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta government. In the midst of all this probably what missed the headlines was a drunk 19-year-old brat mowing two people sleeping in their shanty.

This incident missed a mention in the internecine debate between the two parties as law and order is not part of the delegated power of governance to the Delhi government. But then that doesn’t remit the point that crime control, traffic management and maintaining law and order are integral to the governance of a city.

The onus is more on the Rekha Gupta government as she herself has considered her government be part of the four-engine machinery running the national Capital today, three others being the Municipal Corporations, the Central Ministries of Home and Urban Development and the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Meaning the same party rule in all the four offices.

The AAP leaders erred in attacking the Rekha Gupta government on the municipal and civic front, which includes education and water and power supply, as the efforts being made to revive the city administration on these fronts is more than visible. It’s not easy to clear an Augean Stable created thanks to 10-years-long period of lack of governance in the city.

Due to a complete disconnect and lack of cooperation between the Centre and the city government in the past 10 years, the national Capital has suffered most on the law and order and crime control fronts. A messy traffic management has become integral to the façade of the city, with several factors contributing to it.

A few weeks back in these very columns it was mentioned about a submission made by the Centre on the state of crime in the city. The centre had submitted that 95 organised gangs were active in Delhi.