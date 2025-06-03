Insurance challans in Delhi see 203% surge till May 29 this year

NEW DELHI: The national capital has witnessed a 203 per cent surge in challans and notices issued for vehicles operating without insurance till May 29 this year, compared to the same period in 2024. Similarly, there was a 117 per cent increase in challans and notices for driving against the authorised flow of traffic, police said on Monday.
According to the police, challans are issued on-site by traffic personnel, while notices are generated online through traffic violation detection cameras. Till May 29 in 2024, a total of 11,43,924 challans and notices were issued for overspeeding, while the number rose to 12,70,210 this year, marking an 11 per cent increase. The number of challans for driving without a helmet (rider/pillion rider) was 3,58,583 this year, a 10 per cent increase from 3,24,187 in 2024, the police data showed.
Similarly, the number of challans and notices for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations was 2,61,317 in 2024, which slightly increased by 0.17 per cent to 2,61,764 this year. A total of 2,08,814 drivers without licences were prosecuted in 2024, which rose by 11.53 per cent to 2,32,892 in 2025.
For driving or riding without insurance, 1,21,537 challans and notices were issued in 2024, while the number surged to 3,68,358 this year. Similarly, 81,766 people were prosecuted for driving against the flow of traffic in 2024, increasing to 1,78,071 in 2025 till May 29.
Apart from traffic violations, the West District of Delhi Police claimed to have cracked down on street crime and organised crime in May 2025, arresting 130 individuals, including 15 robbers, 42 snatchers, 17 burglars, and 56 thieves.
Over 81 cases were registered under the Arms Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act, and NDPS Act, and 25 proclaimed offenders were traced. With the arrest of 15 robbers, 11 cases were solved. The arrest of 42 snatchers led to the solving of 32 cases, along with the recovery of cash, 10 mobile phones, six gold chains, and two-wheelers.
A total of 37 cases under the Arms Act were registered, with 38 arrests, resulting in the recovery of two pistols, five live rounds, and 36 knives. Police added that over 1,200 people were booked for drinking in public areas.
