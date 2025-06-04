24-year-old who attacked cop with knife held after encounter in Jatipur area

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a head constable with a knife was arrested in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area following an exchange of fire, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident dates back to May 27, when Head Constables (HC) Karan and Pawan noticed two bike-borne men acting suspiciously while they were patrolling JD Musafir Marg at night.

On being approached, one of the men fled while the other one, who was intercepted by HC Karan, attacked him in the wrist with a knife and managed to slip away. Their motorcycle was found to be stolen from Pul Prahladpur. Subsequently, a case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station and an investigation launched.

The police identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. One of them, Raja, was nabbed last Friday.

A tip-off about the other suspect, Asif, led the police to set up a trap on the service road of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. When the cops spotted Asif, they gestured at him to stop. But he attempted to flee and fired three shots at the police team. The cops returned fire, striking Asif in the right leg. He was overpowered and taken into custody. He later underwent treatment at AIIMS. A resident of Tanki Road in Jaitpur, Asif is a habitual offender and a drug addict who has been previously involved in at least nine criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and auto theft. Even the bike he was using had been stolen from Lajpat Nagar.

Further investigation is on to uncover more details about the suspects’ involvement in other crimes, an officer said.