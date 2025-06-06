Delhi Airport to close for three months from June 15 for major upgrades; 114 daily flights to be cancelled, 86 to be rescheduled

NEW DELHI: Starting June 15, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will shut down for major upgrades until September 15, causing cancellation of 114 daily flights and the rescheduling of 86 others.

Briefing newspersons on Friday at the new Udaan Bhavan near Terminal 3, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, "Delhi airport operates 1,400 flights daily. The 114 flights that will be cancelled represents only between 7 and 7.5% of that figure. Passengers will face inconvenience in the short term, but definitely stand to benefit in the long run."

One of the two ends of the runway 10/28, which is not CAT-3 compliant as on this date, will be made into one by upgrading its Instrument Landing System (ILS). This would allow flights to land in extreme fog conditions. We are making it ready before the festive season starts," Jaipuriar said.

A new slot plan has been prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Air Traffic Control.