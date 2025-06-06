Three-year-old among six injured in two fire incidents

NEW DELHI: At least six people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in separate fire incidents reported from different parts of the national capital on Thursday, officials said.

“A PCR call was received at around 9:35 am from Anisha Mittal, reporting a fire at her residence in New Friends Colony East. Upon arrival, it was found that two people — Satish Kumar and Satender — had sustained burn injuries. They were first taken to Holy Family Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

In a separate incident in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, four people — Raj Kumar (70), his wife Reshma (50), granddaughter Durga (3) and a 14-year-old neighbour Firdaus — were injured in a fire that started due to a gas leak from a small cylinder inside a jhuggi. The fire was caused when a matchstick was lit in the shanty. All four were taken to hospital. “Two other fire incidents were also reported during the day. In Janakpuri, a house fire prompted the deployment of eight fire tenders. Another fire broke out in a Chandni Chowk shop, where eight fire tenders were also pressed into service. No injuries were reported in either case,” police said.