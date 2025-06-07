Murder accused linked to Nandu gang arrested

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, officials said on Friday. Amardeep alias Amar Lochab (48), a resident of Auchandi village in Bawana, was wanted in a murder case in Faridabad and was absconding for nearly two years, they said.

According to police, the accused was also wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act. “Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near a canal on the Tikri-Jharoda road in the Mundka area on Thursday evening. The accused was spotted loitering near the canal, apparently waiting for someone. When police tried to intercept him, he attempted to flee. He was nabbed after a brief chase,” DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said. Police recovered a semi-automatic (.32) pistol and three live cartridges.