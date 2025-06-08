Major tunnelling breakthrough on Golden Line

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved a major construction milestone with successful tunnelling breakthrough at Tughlakabad Railway Colony station on the upcoming Golden Line, part of Phase IV of the metro expansion. According to the DMRC, the tunnel connects Maa Anandmayee Marg to Tughlakabad Railway Colony on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

The breakthrough was achieved by a Tunnel Boring Machine after completing a 792-metre stretch in presence of Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, and other senior officials.

DMRC said the tunnel, located at an average depth of 18 metres, is one of two parallel tunnels being built for up and down movement. The breakthrough on the second tunnel is expected by July 2025. DMRC said ground movement was carefully monitored during the tunnelling to avoid any surface settlement under existing structures.

The development marks another step forward in the ongoing expansion of the metro network. Under Phase IV, 40.1 km of underground lines are being constructed, the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor accounting for 19.3 km of that stretch