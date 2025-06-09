AAP leaders visit Madrasi Camp to support residents

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh along with the AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited Madrasi Camp in Jangpura on Sunday to support affected residents. Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an immediate halt to the eviction drive in Delhi’s jhuggi clusters and proper rehabilitation for displaced families.

He stated that families living in Madrasi Camp for over five decades are being forcibly displaced in the name of development, despite earlier BJP promises of housing under the slogan ‘Jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’.

“Bulldozers rolled into Madrasi Camp without notice. Women, children, and the elderly were forced to run for safety and left with nothing. No arrangements were made for relocation, no rehabilitation, no humanity,” added the AAP MP.

He said that residents have valid documents, including Aadhaar and voter IDs, and their livelihoods, schools, and community ties are based there. He criticised the alternative housing in far-off Narela as unviable. Singh demanded an immediate stop to all demolitions and called for on-site rehabilitation.