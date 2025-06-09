Capital story | Delhi govt follows ‘Antoday’ policy at cost of middle class

Last week at a media briefing on the completion of 100 days of BJP-led Delhi government, city Education Minister Ashish Sood said that his government’s policy was ‘Antoday’ oriented that is targeted towards the uplift of the last person in the queue. He went on to state that his understanding of social upliftwas inspired by late ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay and the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Now first understanding Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s Antoday. The late leader had said, ‘The success of economic planning and economic progress will not be measured through those who are at the top of the society’s ladder, but through the people at the lowest rung of the society.’ Antoday means the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid. Upadhyay had further enumerated, ‘It is our thinking and principle that these uneducated and poor people are our gods. We have to worship them. It is our social and human dharma.’

Upadhyay’s Antoday in many measures carry a similarity with Gandhian social principle of Sarvoday. While both aim for inclusive development, Sarvoday is more idealistic and universalist in approach, whereas Antoday is more pragmatic and nationalist, emphasizing targeted policy action for the poorest.

Together, they reflect Indian models of human-centric development with moral and cultural foundations. However, Antoday, or ‘rise of the last person,’ proposed by Upadhyay, sharpens the focus by prioritizing the welfare of the most deprived individual. Sood further went to list the decisions of his government in the first 100 days which indeed in spirit looked to be targeted for upliftment of the poorest of the poor.