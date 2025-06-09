Delhi CM assures no slum demolition without proper housing, warns against false rumours

NEW DELHI: Amid uproar over slum demolitions across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that no slum will be demolished without first providing proper housing. She also warned that FIRs will be registered against those spreading false rumours about demolitions.

The CM clarified that most anti-encroachment actions are being undertaken in compliance with court orders and are aimed at removing illegal occupations obstructing traffic or hindering public movement.

Notably, a demolition drive was carried out on Sunday at Madrasi Camp, a six-decade-old settlement in South Delhi’s Jangpura, as part of the Delhi High Court’s directive under the Barapullah Drain Decongestion Project. The civic initiative seeks to mitigate flooding and waterlogging in South and Central Delhi during the monsoon. The demolition razed 370 homes. While 215 families were allotted rehabilitation flats in Narela’s Pocket 4 and 5—over 35 kilometres away on Delhi’s northern edge—155 families were declared ineligible for resettlement.

The chief minister emphasised that citizens living in slums also have the right to live with dignity, and the Delhi Government is working with full commitment toward this goal. The chief minister gave the statement on Sunday while inaugurating and inspected various development projects in Nehru Camp in Haiderpur, Ekta Camp in Pitampura, and the area near U and V Blocks of JJ Cluster in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

The CM also reviewed key works such as laying pipelines and construction of new roads in these areas. The CM reiterated her government’s commitment to ensuring that every resident of Delhi’s slums has access to basic amenities such as clean water, proper roads, public toilets, and parks. She also inaugurated the construction of a 24-seater Jan Suvidha Kendra at Nehru Camp in Haiderpur. She said the facility will help address the long-standing toilet shortage, particularly benefiting women, children, and senior citizens by offering safe and clean sanitation.