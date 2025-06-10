26-year-old held for molesting 7-year-old girl in North Delhi

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in a North Delhi colony on Monday, police said. The accused, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested after being thrashed by locals, police said.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Subzi Mandi, was allegedly molested by a person on Monday around 9:30 am when she was playing outside her home.

She informed her mother about the incident who further told her husband. Later, they came to the Subzi Mandi police station to report the incident.

“After receipt of information, a case has been registered under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Subzi Mandi police station. The accused has been apprehended,” DCP (north) Raja Banthia said said, adding that further probe is underway.