8-year-old boy killed, one hurt as part of house collapses in Delhi’s Nangloi area

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old boy died and a man was injured on Monday morning after a portion of a house collapsed in Delhi’s Nangloi area, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received information about the incident at 7.12 am. It occurred at Rajendra Park Extension in Nangloi, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“It was reported that the balcony of the first floor and the roof of the ground floor collapsed, injuring two people. One received first aid on-site, while the other was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a DFS official said.

“The building had three tenants. The caller informed police that a portion of the building collapsed. The structure is old and a probe is underway to determine the cause. The deceased has been identified as Vansh. The injured, Sabir, received minor injuries,”a police officer said.

Krishna Devi, Vansh’s relative, said, “He was sitting near the building when the incident occurred. The portion collapsed on him and he was taken out by his father. When he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The building is very old and not in good condition. The owner should be probed for the incident.”