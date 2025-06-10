Smoke at Delhi Metro's Pink Line disrupts operations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services on a section of the Pink Line were briefly disrupted on Monday morning after a fire broke out in a technical room at the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station. The incident affected the signalling and Automatic Fare Collection systems, leading to delays in train operations.

According to the DMRC, smoke was detected in the Uninterrupted Power Supply Signal and Telecom (UPS and ST) room around 11 am. As a result, trains approaching Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake from both directions operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph, down from the usual 40 kmph.

“Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call around 11:00 am and managed to douse the fire by 1:10 pm. No casualties were reported. The fire led to a temporary failure of the signalling system, but normal operations resumed by 4:25 pm after the smoke was cleared and restoration work was completed”, the officials said.

DMRC stated that frequent announcements were made at stations and inside trains to inform passengers about the disruption. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, confirmed efforts were swiftly taken to restore services.