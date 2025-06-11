Delhi CM meets PM, credits Centre for development in capital

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the Centre for its development and relief initiatives in the national capital. She met the Prime Minister and handed over documents detailing how central government schemes have benefitted Delhi and how her administration has implemented them.

Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on the occasion of PM Modi’s “Sankalp se Siddhi” (Resolution to Achievement) journey, the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “This is the first government in India’s history that enjoys the trust of every citizen. People believe that ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ — Modi makes the impossible possible.”

Gupta criticised the previous Delhi government, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The then state government issued only 97 death certificates, while the crematoriums were overflowing. It is regrettable that many deaths weren’t even recorded. The only help Delhi received during that crisis came from the Modi government,” she said.

Highlighting healthcare contributions, chief minister said the Centre’s health infrastructure, particularly AIIMS, serves around 5 lakh OPD cases annually in Delhi, easing the load on city hospitals. She pointed out that corruption in the health sector has been curbed and 1,500 nurses have been permanently appointed. She also noted that over 1,000 people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

She further added that Delhi has received road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore from the Centre. “In the first phase, Rs 35,000 crore projects were completed, the second phase worth Rs 64,000 crore is nearing completion, and Rs 24,000 crore worth of projects are planned for the third phase. These roads will become Delhi’s lifeline,” the chief minister further said.

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva said the PM has given the country a new governance mantra — “Reform, Perform, and Transform.” Citing the Chandrayaan mission, India’s rise to the world’s top five economies, cross-border defense strikes, and the revival of cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Ujjain, he said, “This government has become a symbol of transformation and pride for the nation.”