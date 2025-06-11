Doctor at BSA hospital assaulted by attendants after death of newborn

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a second-year female DNB resident doctor from the gynaecology department of Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital was allegedly assaulted and harassed on duty by a group of attendants of a patient on Monday, police said.

The incident took place inside the hospital ward around 2 pm. As per the police complaint, the doctor was attacked while she was heading to her duty in ward no. 12. The assailants, reportedly four to five women related to a patient named Sonia, physically assaulted her, pulled her hair, and allegedly tried to tear her clothes. They also attempted to strangle her using her stethoscope, leaving scratch marks on her body.

Police said the attack was triggered by the death of a newborn baby earlier that morning. “Victim doctor stated that while she was going for her duty in ward no. 12, she was physically assaulted by 4/5 ladies who were attendants of patient Sonia, a resident of Bakkarwala, admitted in ward no. 11. They assaulted her and also pulled her hair. They also tried to tear her clothes. On enquiry, it was revealed that the patient was admitted for delivery and her newborn baby died in the morning today, on June 9. In the heat of anger, they assaulted the lady doctor,” the police said. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions Act.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) strongly condemned the incident and highlighted the absence of security staff during the assault. In a letter to the Medical Director, the RDA demanded immediate termination of all security guards who were on duty at the time.