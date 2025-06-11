FSL chief summoned over report delay in defacement case filed against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has summoned the director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to appear personally over non filing of a report pertaining to a CD in a defacement of public property case involving former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal at the Rouse Avenue court after the FSL director failed to file the required report despite earlier directions. The court has now directed the official to appear in person on June 28.

The matter concerns a CD that is key evidence in the ongoing case, in which an FIR has been registered against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma. Earlier, on May 23, the court had asked the FSL director to expedite examination of the CD and file a report. The Delhi Police had filed a status report that day, informing the court that the CD had been sent to FSL and that the result was awaited.

This followed an earlier order of May 8, in which the court, after hearing an application from the Investigating Officer (IO), authorised release of the CD along with a Section 65B certificate for forensic examination. The case stems from an alleged violation of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, in the Dwarka area in 2019.

The original complaint was filed by one Shiv Kumar Saxena, who sought legal action under Section 156(3) CrPC. On March 11, ACJM Mittal had directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter. The police subsequently informed the court on March 28 that an FIR had been registered against Kejriwal and others based on Saxena’s complaint.