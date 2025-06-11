Religious gathering turns tragic as Dwarka fire claims lives of entrepreneur, daughter and nephew

NEW DELHI: A tragic fire in a high-rise residential building in Dwarka Sector-13 on Tuesday claimed the lives of a self-made entrepreneur, his daughter, and a nephew, turning a religious gathering into a day of mourning.

Yash Yadav (40), a flex printing trader, was living in a ninth-floor duplex flat at Shabad Society with his family for the past two years. When the fire broke out, Yadav attempted to escape along with his daughter Ashima(11) and nephew Shivam, but all three ultimately died after jumping from the balcony in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

The incident coincided with the last day of a Bhagwat Katha being held at the home of Yash’s sister, located just a few kilometers away. Several relatives from Uttar Pradesh had come to attend the event and were staying at Yash’s flat for rest.

Amit Bhandari, a close friend, described Yadav as “one of the most hardworking people I have ever met.” He said, “Yash came to Delhi from UP and built his business from scratch. During the COVID-19 period, when his flex business struggled, he started an interior design venture. It’s still unclear how the fire started. People from the upper floors reported seeing smoke before they rushed out.”

Bhandari urged the government to conduct strict checks on fire safety norms in residential buildings to prevent such tragedies in the future.