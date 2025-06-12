Cash for bail case: Rouse Avenue Court record keeper takes back Delhi HC bail petition

NEW DELHI: A record keeper (ahlmad) posted at Rouse Avenue Court, accused of accepting bribes from undertrials to secure bail, has withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the Delhi High Court.

Mukesh Kumar, who is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), withdrew his plea on Wednesday, the day arguments were scheduled. Justice Tejas Karia allowed the withdrawal, granting liberty to file a fresh plea in the future.

Appearing for Kumar, Advocate Ayush Jain requested the Court to direct the ACB to issue proper notice under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code before requiring the accused to join the investigation. He also sought permission for an advocate to be present during Kumar’s statement.

The ACB, represented by Additional Standing Counsel Sanjeev Bhandari, assured the Court that all legal procedures would be followed.

The bail withdrawal comes amidst growing scrutiny.

The High Court had recently transferred a Special Judge of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act from Rouse Avenue to North-West Rohini after the allegations against Kumar surfaced.

Kumar was booked by the ACB on May 16 under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the agency, he allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from accused persons in return for facilitating their bail.