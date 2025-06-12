Kala Jatheri gang member arrested after encounter in Najafgarh area

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old alleged member associated with the Kala Jatheri gang was arrested following an encounter in Najafgarh area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Suhail alias Jaggi, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. Acting on a tip-off, police set up a trap and spotted him riding a motorcycle.

When signalled to stop, Suhail allegedly opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. “He was shot in the leg, overpowered and rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Aalap Patel.