Man stabbed to death over tiff with neighbours in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by neighbours following a scuffle between children in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, an official said on Wednesday, adding that two people have been apprehended for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Munna Singh, a jhuggi resident who worked as a shuttering ironworker, they said.

As per cops, a PCR call was received on June 10 regarding a quarrel. “He had suffered two stab injuries. Probe revealed that an altercation broke out between children, which later escalated with his neighbours. During the scuffle, one of the accused attacked him with a knife,” police said, adding, a case has been registered under relevant provisions.