Spike in Delhi's COVID-19 cases takes tally to 757; 66 new cases on June 11

NEW DELHI: With 66 new cases identified on Wednesday and seven deaths in the past 12 days, Delhi’s cumulative COVID-19 load now stands at 757. A day ago, 42 cases were added.

Doctors report a significant rise in patients coming in with symptoms similar to COVID-19 with patients from vulnerable groups disproportionately affected by the disease.

Since January this year, the national capital has recorded a total of 1,232 cases that have resulted in discharge. The city reported eight deaths during the period.

As per Health department officials, Covid-19 was an incidental finding among many of the deceased patients.

“If we look at the history of the deceased, most of them were already suffering from some illnesses, admitted for surgery or belonged to vulnerable groups. These people are already predisposed to the severe illnesses caused by Covid-19,” a senior official said.

“In the first case from Maharashtra, the 44-year-old male passed away due to a combination of severe ARDS, dilated aortic regurgitation, and a Covid-19 infection. The virus was not considered the primary cause of his death,” said senior pulmonolgist Dr Vikas Mittal.

Senior consultant Dr Neetu Jain said cases with symptoms similar to Covid-19 are rising and the new variant appears to be more transmissible compared to the previous strains.