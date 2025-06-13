Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 25

NEW DELHI: The capital and Northwest India may get relief from the ongoing heatwave next week as the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance between June 19 and 25, according to the IMD. Until then, high temperatures and dust storms will persist, especially in Rajasthan.

Severe heat has gripped the region, affecting daily life across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and even hill stations like Manali.

The IMD forecasts formation of multiple systems that will help monsoon winds spread to most parts of the Northwest region after a week. Upper-air cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area are forming over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Besides, strong westerly and south-westerly winds are active along the west coast.

“These systems will bring heavy and widespread rainfall over east, northeast, central and adjoining northwest India between June 19 and 25. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa during some days of the week,” the IMD said.

The heavy and widespread rainfall in the region will bring down the temperature, and the hilly regions may experience below-normal temperatures.

Maximum temperatures may dip by 2–4°C over the Northwest and central regions.