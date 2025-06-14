Delhio to launch AC e-bus evening tours from PM Museum to War Memorial

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon start an AC electric bus service to ferry tourists from Pradhanmantri Sanghrahalya to the War Memorial on an ‘evening’ tour.

The buses will have a certain coloured design to make them distinct. According to the officials of Delhi government’s Tourism Department, the service is likely to be started from mid-July. “We are planning to start evening tours from the Prime Minister Museum to the War Memorial for tourists. Through this, we plan to target foreigners and tourists who come to Delhi. There are plans to hire the new nine-metre electric buses from the DTC,” the official said. Since the museum closes by 6 pm, we will start the tour from there, and then we will proceed to other locations, the official added.

“The bus ride will be priced at Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged between six and 12. There will be a tourist guide onboard, who will inform the visitors about the significance of the places they are being taken to,” the offical further said.